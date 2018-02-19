Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath to host careers recruitment weekend

Family-run theme park Gulliver’s Kingdom is holding a recruitment weekend, February 24-25, 10am to 2pm.

The business is currently looking to fill a variety of roles in preparation for the spring and summer season which begins on March 17.

Director Dean Kimberley said: “Our recruitment days are always well attended by people keen to begin a career with a family-friendly employer that can offer a varied and interesting career.

“We had over 500 people apply for each of the recruitment drives for Gulliver’s World and Gulliver’s Land recently and we always have a wide range of people come, so we’re looking forward to seeing who turns up.”

Roles available include ride operations, entertainments, catering, park care, retail, NERF Zone operatives and admissions staff.

Gulliver’s Kingdom is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, meaning a busy calendar of extra special events, rides and attractions for visitors to enjoy.

For more information or to register your interest with a copy of your CV, send an email to careers.matlock@gulliversfun.co.uk, call 01629 580130 or visit www.gulliversfun.co.uk.