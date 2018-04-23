Gulliver’s London Marathon team raise £13,700 for children’s charity

Two members of staff from Gulliver’s Kingdom ran the London Marathon on Sunday, to raise funds for a seriously ill little boy to go on his dream theme park holiday.

Scott Clark and Dean Kimberley have so far raised £13,720 for the charity Dreams Come True as part of a national Gulliver’s Team supporting three seriously ill children, including Derbyshire seven-year-old Harley Jones.

Scott completed the 26-mile race in three hours, 41 minutes and 30 seconds, while Dean finished in five hours 21 seconds.

Dean, the director of guest services, said: “All money raised will go towards helping make their dreams become reality, so we are thankful for every penny donated by visitors, members of the public, family and friends, and so on.

“Dreams Come True are an amazing charity who do so much for children, young people and their families so we want to continue supporting them in any way we can.”

Harley, who has the life-limiting condition hydrocephalus—fluid on the brain—and his family visited Gulliver’s ahead of the race to inspire the two runners by telling them about his dream of travelling to Disneyland Paris later this year.

Mum Hayley said: “We had a fantastic time and really appreciate everything Gulliver’s have done and are doing for Harley.”

Scott said: “Meeting Harley has given me that extra motivation and a reminder of just how important this is, it was a pleasure.”

Gulliver’s also sold special park tickets over the race weekend, with £1 from each one sold going towards the fundraising total.

Donations are still open: text GULL78 £1 (or any preferred amount) to 70070, or go to https://goo.gl/Q4WJTB.