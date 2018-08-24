Hard work and determination key to GCSE success at Anthony Gell School

GCSE students at Wirksworth's Anthony Gell School have been praised for their hard work and determination following their latest set of exam results.

Many Year 11 students were rewarded with the new grade 9s in a range of subjects, with two students alone walking away with 16 of the highest grades between them.

Successes were evident across all subjects, with English students being awarded an even greater proportion of grades 7, 8 and 9 than those gained by their peers in 2017.

Nearly half of all of the students entered for further maths at Anthony Gell achieved a grade 9.

The school also reported impressive 98 per cent and 100 per cent pass rates for students in maths and English respectively.

Headteacher Malcolm Kelly said: "The staff have focused their teaching and support in the right areas and they have been able to assist this group of talented students to achieve grades we are all very proud of.

"It was a pleasure to see so many happy faces as students celebrated their achievements with their friends, their family and their teachers.

"So many students were worried about being the first group to do so many of the new GCSEs – the results they’ve achieved prove how determined they were to succeed and show everyone just how hard they’ve worked. Well done to all concerned!”