Hathersage Players’ drama recounts tale of UK’s last woman to be executed

Audiences are invited to dress up Fifties-style for Hathersage Players’ latest presentation, The Thrill of Love.

Written by Amanda Whittington, the play tells the story of Ruth Ellis, the last woman to be executed in the UK.

It’s a moody, film noir retellling of Ruth’s story through the eyes of her friends and others who knew her. in 1955 and we invite the audience to dress up 1950s style and enjoy a live band and bar. Its a moody, film noir type retelling of Ruth’s story through the eyes of her friends and others who knew her with humour among the sadness.

Due to the play’s content it is unsuitable for under 16s.

The Thrill of Love will be staged at Hathersage Memorial Hall from October 17 to 20 at 7.30pm. Tickets £9 and £7. Call 01433 764064.