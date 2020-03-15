Health chiefs' latest figures for confirmed cases of coronavirus across the region

Health chiefs have released the latest figures of confirmed cases across the region including South Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

Public Health England has recorded 13 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Sheffield, nine in Derbyshire, two in Doncaster, two in Rotherham, three in Barnsley, and six in Nottinghamshire.

Public Health England has released the latest figures fro confirmed cases of coronavirus from across the region. Picture by Gerard Binks

The UK now has 1,140 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 21 deaths have been confirmed from the virus.

Figures include 925 cases in England, 121 in Scotland, 60 in Wales and 34 in Northern Ireland.

Scientific experts have stressed that more precautionary measures will need to be introduced soon.

The over 70s might be asked to self-isolate potentially for months and supermarkets are urging people not to panic buy.

The US is expected to extend its coronavirus travel ban to the UK and Ireland from Monday, according to media reports.

British airlines have warned many of them will not survive unless they get support due to reduced passenger numbers and restrictions.