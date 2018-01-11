£1,000 gym prizes up for grabs!

Wanting to get fit in the new year, but not quite sure how? We’ve got just the prize for you!

We’ve teamed up with Chesterfield’s newest gym – Fifty3degrees incorporating Infinity Martial Arts – to offer a prize which means you’ve absolutely no excuse to skip a class for an entire year.

Infinity has built a strong reputation as one of the region’s premier martial arts centres since its launch two-and- a-half years ago – with members tasting national and international success.

Now, having outgrown its previous base on Brimington Road, Infinity has switched to larger town centre premises.

The move to the refurbished York House Chambers, above All Saints Tap, on St Mary’s Gate, combined with the launch of Fifty3degrees, means a total fitness package is now offered.

And to celebrate the launch of the new venture, we’ve teamed up with Fifty3degrees incorporating Infinity Martial Arts to offer two lucky winners the perfect prize to start 2018. Two people will each win packages worth over £1,000, including:

Ultimate gym membership, worth £820 a year – entitling you to take part in all Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Muay Thai, mixed martial arts, fitness classes, circuit training, yoga, and women only classes held at Fifty3degrees incorporating Infinity Martial Arts

A starter pack – worth £95. Including all the uniform and equipment you’ll need to get started

Five private lessons – worth £150. You can use these one-to- one sessions for either personal training or any self-defence discipline

If you’re under the age of 18 your prize will come in the form of junior membership. And, if you win the adult prize, and want to upgrade to a family membership package, the prize value will be taken into account towards it.

To win, simply complete the form you’ll find on page 40 of the Jnauray 11 edition of the Derbyshire Times and send it in.

Fifty3degrees incorporating Infinity Martial Arts is holding an open day on Saturday 13 January – so you can go along and try a class, or just pop in, have a look around and meet its instructors.

For more information, or to book a place on one of the free trial classes on the day, call 0800 1214634, or email info@fifty3degreesgym.co.uk

Alternatively, visit www.fifty3degrees gym.co.uk or www.facebook.com/fifty3degrees