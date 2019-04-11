Where Derbyshire County Council plans to ban smoking in bid to make hundreds more sites smoke-free

Derbyshire County Council could be set to ban smoking in bus shelters and outside school gates.

In new plans to quash the impact of second-hand smoking, the authority is looking to make hundreds of sites smoke-free spaces.

Next week, at a meeting of the authority’s cabinet on Thursday, April 18, councillors are set to approve an eight-week consultation into the new proposals later this year.

This could see the following areas made smoke-free spaces:

•Infant, junior and primary school gates;

•Children’s play areas/playgrounds;

•Children’s sports clubs;

•Adults’ sports clubs;

•Sports stadiums;

•Bus and taxi stands;

•Outside county, district and borough council buildings;

•Leisure Centre entrances;

•Skate parks;

•Theme Parks (targeted at children’s specific areas).

The county council says that the smoke-free areas would be self-policing and would not be enforced by authority staff.

It has not yet revealed how far away from the sites people would be required to be while smoking.

A council spokesperson said: “At this stage we are seeking people’s views and would work with schools and other partners to look at what is practical and appropriate at each location.

“This would be a voluntary code which would aim to discourage people from smoking in areas where children might be present as there is evidence that self-policing policies, particularly where they involve and engage children and families, can have a positive impact.”