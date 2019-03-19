Heartbreak as faithful Derbyshire police dog passes away

Not all heroes wear capes and not all of them, in fact, are human- not if Munro the police dog was anything to go by.
The loyal canine served with Derbyshire Police from 2008-2014 before retiring due to arthritis.
Sadly, he died on Monday (March 18) aged 11, leaving his owners and former police colleagues heartbroken.
Derbyshire Dog Section tweeted: "It is with a heavy heart that today we said goodbye to Ret’d PD Muro aged 11.
"Our thoughts are with his family Dave & Jenny. Thank you for your service."