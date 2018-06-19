Heatwave: Derbyshire temperatures set to reach 25C next week

It is time to prepare your shorts and sun glasses because there is a heatwave on the horizon.

Temperatures are predicted to soar to 24C in Derbyshire from Sunday (June 24) onwards, with a high of 25C on Monday and Tuesday (June 25 and 26).

Temperatures are set to soar next week

The heatwave is expected to remain for ten full days, with temperatures not dropping below 23C throughout the week, meaning the hot weather will continue into the start of July.

Britons have been warned to prepare for sweltering humidity during the temperatures, and it is also likely that the pollen count will be very high throughout.

Forecaster Rachael West said: “We have got a sub-tropical high over the UK which extends all the way down close to the Azores islands, which is where this warm air is coming from.

“High pressure will remain in charge into the weekend and we expect it to stay hot into the start of next week.

“It is going to feel pleasant and settled across most of the UK for the time being, we expect this pattern to last into the weekend at least.”

Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will equal the high of 25C registered in Derbyshire earlier this month, when a heatwave on June 3 sent thermometers soaring.

It is also expected that parts of the South may see temperatures reach 30C, with many betting sites predicting 2018 will be the hottest year on record.

The next few days will remain cooler and mainly dry with a few sunny spells, before starting to gradually get warmer from Thursday onwards - just in time for the official start of summer on June 21,