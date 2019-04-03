Here’s a list of all the live bands playing around Derbyshire

Thursday, April 4
Sleeper. The Venue, Derby.
The Bootleg Beetles. Buxton Opera House, Buxton.
Royal Rock Night. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.
Nick Harper. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Friday, April 5
Monsters of Rock. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Dfacto. Ashbourne Ex Servicemen Club, Derby.
Andy Gale. The Red Lion, Whittington Moor.
The Shine. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Twin Lizzy and State of Quo. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Nu Metal Party. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.
The Story of Guitar Heroes. The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.
Hessian Throw. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Dolce Flute Quartet. Buxton Opera House, Buxton.
21st Amendment. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.
Free At Last. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Saturday, April 6
Your Next. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Groundhog Days. Butcher’s Arms, Brimington.
Pint of Mild. Dusty Miller, Barlborough.
ziPt. George & Dragon, Newton.
Lotti T’Vay. The Willow Tree, Pilsley.
Cottage Bluegrass Boys.
The Nelson, Middleton by Wirksworth.
Johnny Flame & The Dragons. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.
Leighton Brown. Alfreton Town Supporter’s Club, Derby.
Midnight. Brimington Social Club, Chesterfield.
Johnny Flame & The Dragons. Old Whittington Welfare Social Club, Chesterfield.
Renayah. The Red Lion, Whittington Moor.
Rehab. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Knullrufs & The Uneven Planet. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Private Hire. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Escape Plan. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.
Starscreen. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Bad Influence. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.
The Goldleaf Duo. The Remarkable Hare, Matlock.
Glory Days, The Flowerpot, Derby.
Sunday, April 7
Davey Nichols. Old Whittington Welfare Social Club, Chesterfield.
Mel Bramley. Alfreton Town Supporter’s Club, Derby.
Wednesday, April 10
O. J. Reynolds. North Wingfield MW Social Club, North Wingfield.