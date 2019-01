Expect a cold day, with light winds -it will also be rather cloudy, especially at first.

However this cloud is likely to gradually thin through the day, with some bright spells, perhaps sunny spells, developing. Maximum temperature 5 °C.

Cloud will continue to thin overnight, with clear skies developing for most. This will lead to a cold night, with widespread frost, and mist or fog patches developing by dawn. Minimum temperature -4 °C.