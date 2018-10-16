Here's what to expect from the weather on Tuesday

The Met Office predicts that a damp and overcast start to the morning will pass, leading to brighter spells this aftermoon.

Some places may start the morning with patches of fog, however this will fade by the early morning and parts of the region could see temperatures as high as 18°C.

The weather forecast says: "An overcast morning with patches of hill fog and some light rain. Gradually becoming drier and brighter from the west through the afternoon, but cloud and light rain persisting through to the end of the day. Maximum temperature 18°C.

"Turning drier across the region through the evening. A further band of cloud and rain then sweeping eastwards later, accompanied by a strengthening southwesterly wind. Minimum temperature 11°C."

It is a similar story for tomorrow (Wednesday), with early rain and fog fading throughout the day.

The forecast adds: "Cloud and light rain slowly clearing through Wednesday morning. A brighter afternoon with some sunny spells and easing winds. Isolated fog patches or grass frosts possible overnight. Maximum temperature 16°C.

"Dry and fine Thursday but with an overnight frost. Pleasant on Friday but cloudier over the hills for a time. Bright again Saturday, with a strengthening breeze in the north."