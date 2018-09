Here is the weather forecast for today (Thursday, September 13)

A mainly dry day is expected with variable cloud and sunny spells, the best of which further east.

Feeling fresh over Derbyshire hills, but more pleasant in sheltered southern areas with lighter winds. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Cloud and the odd shower may affect the Derbyshire hills but elsewhere will see clearing skies and turning quite chilly in places. Minimum temperature 7 °C.