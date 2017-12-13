High Tor Players celebrate 80th anniversary

Mmbers of The High Tor Players celebrated 80 years of friendship and performance with a dinner at the Remarkable Hare in Matlock.

The group was formed in 1937 as a ‘theatre appreciation group’ and put on their first production ‘Potbound’ in 1939.

Apart from a short gap during the war, the group have staged plays and reviews ever since – often as many as three or four a year.

Two current members, Joyce Renner and Dennis Todd, have been with the players for many years; in fact, Joyce’s first play was in 1956. They are both still active participants, directingand acting.

The High Tor Players, who are based in Matlock, have two productions lined up for their 81st year, including Absent Friends by Alan Ayckbourn in April.

To find out more, visit the website: www.hightorplayers.co.uk