Highfields ‘Class of 2018’ celebrates GCSE success

GCSE pupils at Highfields School in Matlock are a class act after some excellent exam achievements.

This year 70 per cent of students achieved passes in English and maths at the new grade 4 or above - equivalent to the old A*-C grades - mirroring the previous years' strong performances.

Many achieved outstanding individual results, with 17 students gaining eight or more passes at grades 7-9. Two students achieved seven or more grade 9s and close to 40 per cent of the year group recorded at least one grade at 7 or above.

Head of Year 11, Nicola Gresswell, said: "These results represent the outcome of much hard work on the part of staff and students, and the support of parents.

"It is great to see youngsters achieving so many higher grades. However, it is also good to see the progress of students across the ability range, as we look to ensure we have given them the best possible platform for the future."

Co-Headteacher Peter Cole said: "We are delighted that despite the uncertainty around the introduction of the new, more demanding GCSEs, the vast majority of our students achieved results which they can be very proud of.

"Crucially, these results enable our students to progress, as planned, to their intended next steps in education, employment or training.”