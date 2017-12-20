Highfields School students spread Christmas cheer

Highfields School students have played a big part in community activities.

They helped to run a Christmas lunch at the Imperial Rooms – serving up food, singing carols and washing up. Another group volunteered at the Bank Road Christmas Lunch Club .

The school also kept up tradition by running a Christmas party at Denefields Court which it as done for seven years. Students introduced new games like Obamallama, alongside old favourites like Blankety Blank, and two of them created a Chocolate Christmas Gospel game which went down well.