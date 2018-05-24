History showcase at Proact stadium draws exhibitors from all over country

Chesterfield and District Family History Society held its annual showcase at the town’s Proact Stadium.

The event featured family history, local history and heritage and a craft fair.

Held on the day of the royal wedding, the showcase included a table complete with cake, champagne glasses, confetti and a family tree of royal weddings from Victoria to Harry and Meghan’s special day.

Exhibitors from all parts of the country brought their wealth of experience to share with visitors and help with their research.

Chesterfield’s new mayor Stuart Brittain and his mayoress were present and visited the stands with great interest as well as attending the afternoon talk.

This year’s theme was Asylums and the Workhouse which was echoed in two free talks. Margaret Linacre’s talk on the workhouse was entitled Emma Louisa Williamson - Despair, Degradation and Deprivation Beyond the Brick Wall. Author David Scrimgeour’s talk was entitled Early Asylum Life In the Words of Those Who Were There.

Each year members choose a local charity to support and this year the society is supporting Ashgate Hospice. The mayor presented a cheque to the hospice on its behalf.