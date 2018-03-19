HOAX BOMB THREAT: Derbyshire police comment after schools receive 'threatening emails'

Derbyshire police have today offered reassurances after many of the area's schools received 'threatening emails'.

National media reports say more than 400 schools across the UK have received hoax bomb threats.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "Many similar instances have been reported across the country and we do not believe any of the threats being made in the emails to be credible or viable."

The threats say that a bomb has been placed on school grounds and it will be detonated if demands for cash are not met.

The threats - not being treated as genuine - are believed to have come from America.