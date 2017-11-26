House alight in Wirksworth

A road had to be closed while firefighters put out a domestic fire.

At just after 10pm yesterday, Saturday, November 25 two fire crews from Matlock were sent to a fire inside a property on Main Street, Middleton By Wirksworth.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet were in use.

“The fire appeared to be in living room adjacent to a wood burning stove and fire crews closed the road.”