How this week's cold weather could affect your mobile phone

Bitterly cold weather is on the way in the coming days and the Met Office has issued a warning to mobile phone users.

The weather service has issued weather warnings for much of the country this week - and the wintry blast could affect your phone signal.

The weather warning states: "Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected."

Sub-zero temperatures which are going to grip the country this week can cause power cables to break and cause power outages.

These outages in turn can lead to a loss of mobile phone signal.