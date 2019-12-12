Hydro electricity project in Bradwell wins funding

An innovative hydro electricity project in Bradwell is among the first schemes to benefit from funds through the new Peak District National Park Foundation.

Wildlife and conservation groups have also been given a boost thanks to grants via the foundation’s #70kfor70 campaign, which was launched during National Parks Week in April.

Bradwell Hydro Project has been awarded £800, helping it to refurbish, upgrade and extend its water-wheel generator which powers the Christmas lights for the village.

The project works in conjunction with Bradwell Junior School, teaching children about renewable energy and sustainable power sources.

Three of its leaders, Richard Patton, Mike Joseph and Andy Nash, said they were delighted to receive the grant.

Meanwhile, Pinder’s Meadow charity in Hope has received £671 towards the cost of planting 300 mixed hedging plants to restore and enhance hedges and to provide nesting sites and food sources for birds.

The Fairer For Nature gardening project in Fairfield, Buxton has been awarded £2,043 to help encourage young people get excited about wildlife.

And the South-West Peak Landscape Partnership has been awarded a grant of £2,500 from a generous donor, via the foundation, to support the Elkstonian Society’s project to upgrade its village website and digitise archive material about the history of village life.

Jen Lowthrop, the chair of the foundation, said: “We are thrilled to be awarding our first grants to such fantastic projects which care for our national park and inspire the next generation to connect with nature.

“We believe the Peak District National Park should be a vibrant, colourful and safe home for the wildlife we all love.

“Our right to enjoy the park was hard-won by ordinary folk. So we want to support projects to make it more accessible for everyone to enjoy. We must always strive to keep it special.”

The foundation’s #70kfor70 campaign aims to raise £70,000 to mark 70 years of the park, ahead of its milestone anniversary in April 2021.

Jen added: “We have had a fantastic response so far. We look forward to funding many more projects.”