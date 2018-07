Dedicated Rotarian Ian Garrity has received an award for his 40-year membership of the Matlock club.

Ian, of Megdale, Matlock, joined the club in 1978 when the town was a centre for textile manufacturing and limestone quarrying, beer was 43p a pint and petrol cost 76.5p a gallon.

He was president of Matlock Rotary Club in 1992 and has regularly attended the club over the past 40 years.

Ian is pictured receiving his long service award from Matlock Rotary Club president Julian Hammond.