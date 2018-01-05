Idridgehay pub reopens after being saved by community campaign

The ale is flowing once again at an Idridgehay pub which closed five years ago, only to be saved by a community campaign and a new owner.

The Black Swan, on Cliffash Lane, has been overflowing with festive spirits since reopening on December 1.

New owner Dan Tomlinson, 27, said: “It’s been a good first month and we’ve been really busy. We had a great New Year’s Eve, and a full-house on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

“There’s been so much support from the local community. Everybody is chuffed to have their pub back again.”

The business closed in 2012 having most recently been a French restaurant, and village residents feared the building, which dates to 1827, would be turned into other uses when it was sold to a property developer.

It successfully campaigned to have it protected by Amber Valley Borough Council as an asset of community value, and fought the developer’s appeals all the way to a legal tribunal in 2015.

The pub’s future was finally secured when Dan and his dad, also a property developer, bought the building last July and spent the rest of the year refurbishing the premises.

It is Dan’s first pub, having previously worked in the Bluebell Inn at Farnah Green, which is owned by his uncle.

Dan said: “It’s just something I fancied doing, I enjoy the work. We’ve done a full restoration and put a new bar and cellar in. It was a push to get it open on time, but we did.

“Thanks to all the locals for their support. I hope they’ll continue to enjoy what we’re doing.”

The six real ales are complemented by a huge variety of gins, bar meals, a la carte dining and an open fire.

