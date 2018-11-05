Ilkeston biker struck a dangerous motorist in a road-rage bust-up near Alfreton

A road-rage moped-rider struck a dangerous motorist in the face after the car driver had suddenly pulled-up in front and forced the moped rider to swerve into an on-coming lane.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 1 how Joseph Connolly, 31, of Middleton Road, Ilkeston, had been riding near the Plough Inn, on Matlock Road, at Brackenfield, when car driver suddenly pulled in and caused Connolly to swerve around him.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said the complainant had been in Matlock with friends and he was being followed by another vehicle which did not know the area and when a 4x4 and a motorbike appeared between the vehicles when they were separated the complainant stopped.

Mrs Allsop said: “He pulled in and the moped overtook him and stopped and turned around.”

Dash cam footage from another car showed Connolly turning his moped around and returning to the complainant’s parked car before he struck him through his driver’s window.

The complainant suffered a swollen and cut lip and a damaged tooth.

Connolly, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to assault by beating after the incident on May 26.

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said Connolly had not ridden on the roads for some time because his friends have been injured by other motorists.

She added he was wearing full leathers because of past experience of “losing friends” and because his partner had insisted because they are expecting their first child.

Miss Sargent said the complainant had not given any indication he was pulling over forcing Connolly to go around him into the other lane.

She added: “The manner of the driving of the complainant is deemed dangerous and he has accepted what is in the basis of the plea.

“It’s good fortune both the jeep and the motorcyclist were able to swerve around.”

Miss Sargent said the complainant had also acted in inappropriately without an apology and Connolly had not used a clenched fist when he struck out with his arm.

She added: “He’s not struck out for no good reason and there was provocation from the complainant.

“The complainant drove in a manner that was dangerous and illegal with swearing and gesturing and he does not apologise for the manner of his driving.”

Magistrates fined Connolly £300 and ordered him to pay £50 compensation, £150 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Chairman of the bench Martin Thacker, who accepted there was provocation and dangerous driving on the part of the complainant, told Connolly: “You realise you should have left it rather than engage in actions that led you to court.”

But he added: “If everyone took action there would be road rage and chaos on the roads.”