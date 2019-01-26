Image released after burglary at Derbyshire pub

Officers investigating a burglary at Crich have released an image of a man they would like to speak to about the incident.

The burglary is reported to have happened at the Black Swan, Bowns Hill, between 4.45am and 5.30am on Saturday, January 5.

The CCTV image

A quantity of cash and a black HP laptop were taken.

A police spokeswoman said: "If you were in the area at the time, and saw anything suspicious, we would like to hear from you. We are also keen to hear from anyone in nearby properties with CCTV, who has not yet spoken to officers.

"If you have any information which may assist with our enquiries, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods."

Please quote the reference number 19*5557 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Grant Weller, in any correspondence.

· Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

· Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

· Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

· Phone – call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.