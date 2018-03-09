Improvement works to shut Derbyshire road for four nights

A main road in Derbyshire is to be closed in the evening for improvement works.

Bank Road in Matlock will be shut between the junctions of Imperial Road and Oak Road for four nights while the road is resurfaced and kerbs are realigned.

The work will start on Tuesday March 13 and is due to be completed by midnight on Friday March 16.

To minimise disruption the road will be closed between 6.30pm and midnight each evening. Signposted diversions will be in place. The detour will be along Imperial Road, Woolley Road, Smedley Street, Bank Road and vice versa.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council apologised for any inconvenience.