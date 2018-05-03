IN PICTURES: 51 dog friendly pubs in Derbyshire

It’s a bank holiday weekend and it’s looking like the sun may actually shine for once.

So what better time to get out and about in Derbyshire?

We all know that the county is blessed with lots of wonderful scenery and walking routes for people to enjoy.

But there’s no reason it has to be just humans who get to enjoy the bank holiday sunshine.

We’ve scoured the local area, and compiled a selection of the best dog-friendly dogs in Derbyshire so you can make sure your four-legged friend doesn’t miss out on all the fun.

From pubs with beer gardens to enjoy, to those who also serve food, all of these pubs are welcoming to dogs.

Each one mentioned features on the website www.doggiepubs.org.uk and has been rated as five stars by you.

As well as highlighting which pubs are welcoming to dogs around the country, the website also rates the pubs featured, and details whether they are:

• dog friendly pubs with no food

• dog friendly pubs with a basic bar menu

• dog friendly pubs with a more adventurous menu

• dog friendly pubs with stunningly good food

• dog friendly pubs with award-winning food

• dog friendly pubs with doggie B&B

• dog friendly pubs visited by doggiepubs.org.uk