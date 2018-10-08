Indian Summer: South of England to be as warm as Madrid – THIS WEEK

Although October usually sees wet and windy weather conditions, the weather this week is set to see warmer temperatures, with an Indian Summer expected.

The weather in the South of England this year has been topsy-turvy, with the summer’s heatwave preceded by one of the coldest winters in years due to the Beast from the East.

This summer saw the UK enjoy its biggest heatwave in years and summer is now returning to give us one last blast this week.

The South of England is set to experience some unseasonably warm weather this week, as temperatures begin to climb.

Today and tomorrow will see temperatures begin to increase, with some areas of the South of England basking in unseasonably warm weather by Wednesday.

Tuesday will generally see temperatures of 16/17C, before Wednesday reaches a peak temperature of around 20C in some areas, which will be as warm as global hotspot Madrid.

The South of England will then stay warm for the rest of the week, with both Friday and Saturday forecast temperatures of around 19C.

Portsmouth will see a peak temperature of around 19C over the weekend, while Milton Keynes will reach 20C on Wednesday.

According to the Met Office, “there will be long sunny spells on Wednesday, accompanied by very warm temperatures”.

“There will be a little more cloud and wind on Thursday, but mainly dry. However, it will be very windy and cloudy on Friday with a scattering of showers.”

However, temperatures will still be warmer than usually, seeing a considerable rise from last week.

Looking ahead, there is an increasing chance that the weather towards the end of October will turn more settled as high pressure re-establishes, according to the Met Office. This would bring lighter winds and some sunshine by day but cold nights with frost and fog.

As the UK heads towards the start of November, confidence is lower but there are signs it may turn more changeable again.

Temperatures will probably be close to normal overall, but in more settled weather it is likely to be colder than average, especially overnight.