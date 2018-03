Derbyshire police have identified an individual they wanted to trace after bird eggs were stolen from a nest in the Peak District.

A bird was seen sitting on a nest of eggs at a quarry near Bakewell on March 6.

However, the nest was empty eight days later.

Derbyshire Constabulary's wildlife crime unit tweeted about the incident and posted a picture of a man they wanted to speak to.

Today, the force said a person was now 'helping us with our enquiries'.

The nest did not belong to a bird of prey.