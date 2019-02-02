Izzy whizzy, Sooty gets busy creating magic in live show

Sooty, the nation’s favourite yellow bear, is back on the road with a new live show.

He is heading for Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre for performances of Sooty’s Magic Show on February 23 at 11am and 2.30pm. Children will be amazed by impossible tricks, astounded at Sooty’s flying car, Soo’s singing unicorn and Sweep’s levitating sausage! Sooty’s television pal Richard Cadell said: “This is Sooty doing what he does best – magic. So the audience can expect to be saying “Izzy whizzy let’s get busy” a great deal! Sooty will be performing some amazing tricks including sawing a lady in half, floating a child fromthe audience and making it snow! “Performing live is what we love most. Of course,making the television show is a lot of fun but Sooty has always been at his best in front of a live audience where he can make not only the children laugh, but all the adults too. Plus after each performance each performance there is a chance for everybody to meet Sooty and it’s always such a pleasure to meet fans old and new.” Circus star Michael Jordan and illusionists Fantasie de la Nuit are special guests on the tour. Richard said: “Michael Jordan is an amazing circus artist and a fabulous magician. So with Sooty’s help he will be performing some large-scale Las Vegas style illusions along with some juggling and circus tricks. Fantasie De La Nuit will allow Sooty and Sweep to perform some incredible tricks using the magic of ultraviolet light.”

Sooty celebrated his seventh decade last year which saw him perform at the London Palladium for Prince Charles, who also turned 70. He also took pride of place at a free show on Blackpool North Pier which is where he was originally discovered.

Tickets to Sooty’s magic Show are priced £14.70 and £12.70 (child). Call 01246 345222 or go to https://www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk.

Photo by Steve Ullathorne.