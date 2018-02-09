Jailed cannabis dealing Leeds couple ordered to repay £115,000

A violent drug dealer and his girlfriend have been ordered to pay more than £115,000 over the profits they made from dealing cannabis.

Nicholas Adair and his partner Cassie Nay were jailed last month in relation to the illegal operation centred on their home in Crossgates.

Nicholas Adair

Adair was also jailed over a 'gratuitous' attack in which he deliberately ran down a man in the street after subjecting him to a savage beating.

The YEP reported how Good Samaritan Martin McDonagh had his ear ripped off and suffered other horrific injuries after being mown down by a jeep as he tried to stop Adair and another man, Tyrone Gentles, attacking two teenagers.

Adair was handed a 12-year sentence after pleading guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm, wounding with intent, money laundering and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Nay was jailed for 18 months after pleading guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Cassie Nay

The couple were returned to Leeds Crown Court today to face a hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Michael Smith, prosecuting, said Adair and Nay had a joint benefit of £158,566 as a result of their offending.

Mr Smith said Nay has seizable assets worth £98,974, which included the sale of her home. The prosecutor said Adair had £16,340 available.

Recorder Taryn Turner ordered the pair to pay the sums within three months or face further periods in custody.

At the couple's sentencing hearing last month, the court heard police raided the family home where they lived at Poole Crescent, Cross Gates, and found £80,000 worth of cannabis in the loft.

At the time of the raid, in April 2016, the house was in the process of being renovated and fitted with fencing and a CCTV system.

Recorder Joanne Kidd said the work was being done to turn the house into a "drugs compound."

She said: "Everything was being put in place as part of a sophisticated family-run business to live off the earnings of drugs supply."

Police surveillance in the days before the raid showed Nay carrying bags from her BMW which were later recovered from the loft.

Investigations revealed large amounts of cash had been deposited in her bank account from December 2014.

Nay, 29, was jailed for 18 months after pleading guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Adair continued to be involved in drug supply after being released on bail.

Recorder Kidd told Adair that she considered him to have played a leading role in the supply of drugs.

She said: "You were trusted to have a large value of drugs on your property on credit."