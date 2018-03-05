Jealous teen faces crown court sentencing after punching and smothering his partner

A jealous teenager who pushed, punched and later smothered his partner with a pillow has had his case committed to crown court.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Friday, March 2, how Mitchell King, 19, of King Street, Middleton-by-Wirksworth, had accused his partner of flirting with others when they returned from a night-out to her property on Hurst Rise, Matlock.

Prosecuting solicitor Emma Heath-Tilford told a previous hearing on February 26 they went back to the complainant’s property and an argument broke out because the defendant believed she had been flirting.

Mrs Heath-Tilford added King went to a friend’s house before his partner went to bring him back but they argued again and he pushed her into a bush and repeatedly punched her in the face.

The complainant tried to phone police, according to Mrs Heath-Tilford, but King took her phone and threw it at her.

Mrs Heath-Tilford revealed King also placed a pillow over the complainant’s face preventing her from calling for help.

King told police they had both been drinking and he was unsure what had happened but he recalled an argument.

The defendant, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault by beating and damaging an Apple iPhone.

Defence solicitor Serena Simpson said the defendant regrets his actions and is very ashamed after the incident on February 24.

Magistrates originally adjourned the case to consider a probation service report before sentencing on Friday, March 2.

But the case has now been further adjourned and committed for sentencing at Derby Crown Court on March 23.

King was released on conditional bail on the grounds he does not contact the complainant or got to Hurst Rise.