Jealous thug attacked ex-partner and trashed her home after accusing her of cheating

A angry man has been placed on a Building Better Relationships programme after he attacked his ex-partner and trashed her home during accusations she had cheated on him.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 13 how Ainsley Jermaine Bailey, 33, of Racecourse Road, Newbold, Chesterfield, assaulted his ex at her home on Hambledon Close, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “There have been previous call-outs to the complainant. She provided a statement saying they had been in a 16-year relationship with two children but they did not live together.

“On October 20 she said he had been at her address and he was making accusations she had cheated and he left and messaged her on Facebook and she said he was trying to cause an argument and she had ignored the messages.

“She was at home in the evening with friends and saw a vehicle coming down the road and saw Bailey get out and he came into her kitchen.”

Mrs Allsop added that the complainant asked Bailey to leave but he threw a pint glass which smashed and she was covered in liquid.

Jobless Bailey also threw a wooden chair, according to Mrs Allsop, which broke and he swiped and smashed other things off a worktop.

Mrs Allsop added the complainant also stated she was shoved hard into a doorway by Bailey before he kicked a chair and popped his head through an open window as he left and knocked over other items.

Bailey also punched the kitchen window but it did not break, according to Mrs Allsop.

The defendant told police the relationship had been good but he suffers with depression after his best friend had passed away.

He added that he also uses cannabis after police discovered the drug on him and he has a £20 a week habit funded by his benefits.

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

Bailey, who has previous convictions, Pleaded guilty to assault, causing criminal damage and possessing cannabis.

Defence solicitor Rob Sowter said Bailey had suffered after the death of a lifelong friend and he has been pursuing counselling.

Mr Sowter added that Bailey has been in an on-off relationship with the complainant and they had argued over claims she had been cheating.

Magistrates sentenced Bailey to an 18 month community order with a Building Better Relationships Programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also fined £40 and must pay £85 costs, an £85 victim surcharge and £50 compensation.

Bailey was also given an 18 month restraining order.