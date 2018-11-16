Jobless Chesterfield motorist pays heavy price for driving without a licence and insurance

A motorist who was caught by police driving without a licence and insurance has been ordered to pay £415.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 13 how Emma Louise Shepherd, 44, of Clay Lane, Clay Cross, was seen as the driver of a Ford vehicle on Clay Lane by a Police Community Support Officer.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “A PCSO saw the Ford on Clay Lane, at Clay Cross, and saw Emma Shepherd as the driver.

“A uniformed officer was called to attend and a police constable spoke to her.”

Mrs Allsop added that when the matter was originally before the police traffic court Shepherd denied being the driver but after she was shown footage of her driving she admitted the offences.

Jobless Shepherd, who is dependent on benefits, pleaded guilty to driving without a licence and to driving without insurance after the offences were committed on March 26.

Magistrates fined Shepherd, who was dealt with in her absence, £135 and ordered her to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £250 costs.

They also imposed six penalty points on her licence.