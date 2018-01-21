Join a trek to raise money for Marie Curie

Unleash your adventurous spirit and raise money for a good cause.

That’s the message from Marie Curie, the UK’s leading charity for people with a terminal illness.

Marie Curie treks are a fantastic way to see the places you never imagined you could! From the picturesque views of Great Wall of China to the glorious setting of the Peak District – there really is an experience for everyone.

The treks are designed to provide participants with an enormous sense of achievement, new friendships and the opportunity to raise serious sponsorship for Marie Curie services.

With a little training a trek can be within everyone’s capabilities and truly is the experience of a lifetime.

Marie Curie, community fundraiser Dan Booth is on the lookout for people interested in taking on a new challenge for 2018. He said: “Not only will you feel the buzz the outdoors but, by taking part in a sponsored trek, you will also be enabling Marie Curie to continue caring for people living with a terminal illness, and their loved ones through the local Marie Curie nursing service.”

Your Marie Curie trek place will include training guides to help you get going, a fundraising pack, a T-shirt and also access to a private Facebook group just for your trek so you can chat with fellow trekkers beforehand, sharing tips and training stories along the way.

If you are up for the challenge or require any other information, contact Dan Booth on 01332 204221 or daniel.booth@mariecurie.org.uk.