Judge brands Zombie Drug Mamba as a killer as crackdown snares another offender

A judge has branded the Zombie Drug Mamba as a killer as police have been operating a town centre crackdown.

District Judge Andrew Davison raised concerns after repeat drug-offender and homeless man, Samuel Jason Watkinson, 29, appeared at Chesterfield magistrates’ court on Wednesday, June 13, charged with possessing the class B cannabinoid drug on Elder Way, in Chesterfield.

Elder Way, Chesterfield.

District Judge Davison said: “Mamba is a killer and the sooner we can address that problem the better.”

The judge made the comment after prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam explained that Derbyshire police have been operating a zero-tolerance attitude with anyone caught with drugs in Chesterfield town centre.

Mrs Haslam added that police had been looking for Watkinson on a summons for a similar matter and they found him in a doorway on Elder Way with a bag of Mamba worth £10 for his personal use, on November 16, last year.

Mamba is regarded by police and the courts as a psychoactive substance and it has been dubbed the Zombie Drug after many of those who are using the substance have been found collapsed in the street.

The court heard that Wilkinson was before court on May 10 for a similar matter dating back to an offence on December 11 - also from Elder Way - which had happened after the November offence but it had been acted upon and processed sooner.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam explained that there may be delays getting some cases to court because of the need for forensic testing as police continue to take a zero-tolerance stance to town centre drug offences.

The defendant, who has a care-of address at Pathways, on Saltergate, Chesterfield, pleaded guilty to possessing 5.28grammes of class B drug EMB-FUBINACA, otherwise known as Mamba, after he was caught with the drug on November 16, 2017.

Watkinson also admitted a further related offence for a similar matter which the judge took into consideration before sentencing.

The defendant was sentenced to a 12 month community order with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs.