Judge threatens a Derbyshire thug with jail after he grabbed a woman by the neck and bit her nose

A judge told a thug he was lucky not to be getting a prison sentence after the defendant had grabbed a woman by the throat and bitten her nose.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on February 12 how Anthony Marriott, 26, of Derwent Drive, Tibshelf, had originally received a community order for the assault but he had to be re-sentenced after he breached the order by failing to meet with the probation service.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said the assault victim had been in an on-off relationship with Marriott when he became jealous while she was using social media and refused to leave her home in Tibshelf.

Mrs Allsop added: “She was aware he had been drinking and he turned up about 11pm and she let him in.

“She went to have a cigarette and was sending a message on Facebook and he became jealous wanting to know if it was other men she was contacting.”

The complainant told Marriott to leave, according to Mrs Allsop, but he refused so she pushed him towards the door but he grabbed her by the neck and pulled her towards him before biting her nose.

Marriott pleaded guilty to assault by beating after the attack on January 2, 2018, and he was originally given a community order but the court heard how he had breached this in October, 2018, for a second time.

The defendant admitted breaching the community order by failing to attend with his probation officer.

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

Defence solicitor David Gittins claimed that Marriott had been unable to attend a probation meeting because a work vehicle had broken down but he failed to explain this to the probation service.

Mr Gittins also said Mariott was busy with work across the East Midlands as a fencer and he had moved to a new home on the same street.

District Judge Andrew Davison told Marriott that he was lucky not to be going into immediate custody given the nature of the complainant’s injury.

Marriott’s community order was revoked and he was re-sentenced to 12 weeks of custody suspended for 18 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a Building Better Relationships programme.

He was also ordered to pay £60 costs.

District Judge Davison warned Marriott: “Any breach will be reserved to myself and I promise any breach will mean you will go to prison for 12 weeks. It is really your last chance in these proceedings.”