Knife offender is locked up after he was snared by CCTV

A repeat offender who was spotted with a knife in public for a second time has been given a jail term.

Derby Crown Court heard on Wednesday, February 7, how Ashley Dunne, 20, of Poppyfields, Darley Dale, was spotted by CCTV with a knife on Lumsdale Road, in Matlock.

Sanjay Jerath, prosecuting, told a previous Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing that police observed CCTV from 3.30pm, on October 12, which showed the defendant and another carrying knives.

Dunne pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article in public and he also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order imposed for previous offences which included possessing a knife in public and affray.

Defence solicitor Serena Simpson had told the previous hearing Dunne who lives with his partner and provides care for his uncle understood throughout that he faced a jail sentence because this was his second bladed-article offence.

Dunne, who has been remanded in custody since the end of December, was sentenced to 22 weeks of custody and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.