The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the January 18 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Other

Christopher Ball, 33, of Welbeck Street, Creswell. Indicated a guilty plea to having a lock knife in public. Community order to last until March 1, 2018, with an eight week curfew with electronic monitoring. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Dylan Martyn Williams, 20, of Sherwood Street, Stretton, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to stealing sweets valued at £10.34 belonging to News 4 U. Fined £120 and must pay £10.34 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to drunk and disorderly behaviour in public. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to damaging the rear of a police van. No separate penalty. Must pay £20 compensation.

James Michael Frederick Nash, 32, of Tapton View Road, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to attending a specific address which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until April 1, 2019, with 60 hours of unpaid work. Committed an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order imposed for an offence of threatening violence to secure entry to premises. Suspended sentence of eight weeks’ imprisonment suspended for 18 months has been amended by extending the operational period to 20 months.

Christopher Paul Bullock, 25, of Scarsdale Street, Bolsover. Found guilty of three counts of committing fraud by making a false representation namely using a debit card belonging to another person intending to purchase items. Found guilty of dishonestly receiving stolen goods namely a pedal cycle. Found guilty of committing fraud by making a false representation namely by using another bank card to purchase items. Community order to last January 4, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Fined £180 and must pay £43.02 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge and £300 costs.

Jordan Anthony Bannister, 19, of Malson Way, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Order varied with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of up to 22 days. Original requirement of unpaid work to continue. Must pay £60 costs.

Daniel Brown, 29, of Cranborne Road, Newbold, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with a probation officer. Order varied with 120 hours of unpaid work with a further 25 hours added to the original order. Must pay £60 costs.

Simon Gary Pickard, 40, of Broadgorse Close, Grangewood, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order because he had to be stood down from unpaid work due to unacceptable behaviour and failing to attend with a probation officer. Order varied with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of up to six days. Original requirements including an exclusion requirement and unpaid work to continue. Must pay £60 costs.

Robert Harvey Rawson, 23, of Wren Park Close, Grangewood, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements after release from imprisonment by failing to attend with a probation officer. Committed to prison for 14 days.

Anthony Bowmer, 25, of No Fixed Abode. Indicated a guilty plea to two counts of being an offender within the terms of section 80 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 who failed to comply with notification requirements in that he failed to complete initial registration at a police station within three days of release from prison. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for eight weeks.

Motoring

Christopher Adam Colton Lewis, 25, of Packmans Cottages, Old Tupton, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £342 and must pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Matthew Ollerenshaw, 30, of Rayleigh Avenue, Brimington, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £380 and must pay a £38 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Jason Euan Trotter, 23, of Lyncroft Avenue, Ripley. Found guilty of driving without due care and attention. Fined £288 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £620 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Drugs

Teresa Pointon, 40, of Crich Place, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 0.84grammes and 0.4grammes of cannabis, a controlled class B drug. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 3.6grammes of amphetamine, a controlled class B drug. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

David Andrew Humphries, 26, of Circular Drive, Renishaw. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing one gramme of cannabis, a controlled class B drug. Fined £40. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing a quantity of cocaine, a controlled drug of class A. Fined £80 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Assault

Steven Jon Griffiths, 43, of Brockhill Court, Brimington, Chesterfield. Found guilty of two counts of assault by beating. Community order to last until January 4, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a six week curfew with electronic monitoring. Restraining order to last until January 4, 2019. Must pay £100 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge and £320 costs.

Adam Paul Ferris, 34, of Foxcroft Chase, Killamarsh. Indicated a guilty plea to assaulting a police officer with intent to resist lawful apprehension. Fined £400 and must pay £50 compensation, a £40 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Theft

Ann Howe, 28, of Scarsdale Street, Carr Vale, Bolsover. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. No adjudication. Must pay £60 costs. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the community order. These included stealing electrical oral items valued at £105 belonging to Wilko Retail Ltd, stealing health and beauty items valued at £275.98 belonging to Boots Chemist Ltd, stealing health and beauty items valued at £24.40 belonging to Wilko Retail Ltd, stealing £25 worth of scratch cards belonging to Tesco Express, stealing goods valued at £29.67 belonging to Tesco Express and failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Committed to prison for six weeks suspended for six months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Pelham Kyle Oates, 30, of Windmill Rise, Somercotes. Pleaded guilty to stealing goods valued at £172 belonging to Jack in the Box, at Ripley. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay £172 in compensation and a £20 victim surcharge and £350 costs.

Eleanor Bidmead, 19, of Highfields, Ashford-in-the-Water, near Bakewell. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a mobile phone valued at £109.99. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Eva Sloka, 23, of Derby Road, Birdholme, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing food valued at £11.23 belonging to Lidl. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the community order of stealing a Nikon SLS camera, a Diesel bag, a Calvin Klein bag, a Ted Baker purse, two bank cards and a number of store cards as well as stealing clothing valued at £111.92 belonging to TK Maxx. Committed to prison for 16 weeks.