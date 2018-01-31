The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the February 1 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Assault

Ricky John Whitehead, 28, of Carrwood Road, Renishaw. Found guilty of two counts of assault by beating. Committed to prison for 26 weeks. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Roy William Botterill, 72, of Peveril Close, Castleton. Found guilty of assault by beating. Discharged conditionally for two years. Must pay £50 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £200 costs. Restraining order to last until January 18, 2020.

Tomasz Jozef Barcikowski, 32, of, Station View, Shirebrook. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to damaging a mobile phone. Committed to prison for 26 weeks suspended for two years. Restraining order to last until January 18, 2022.

Mark Leslie Bayliss, 42, of Elm Grove, Clay Cross. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until March 1, 2018, with a six-week curfew with electronic monitoring. Restraining order to last until January 18, 2020.

Theft

Ivan John Edwards, 40, of Nottingham Road, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to stealing chocolate belonging to Lidl. Must pay £5 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until July 19, 2018, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Alison Parkes, 41, of Minimum Terrace, Boythorpe, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing meat belonging to Marks and Spencer. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to stealing two make-up sets belonging to Boots. Community order to last until March 16, 2018, with an eight-week curfew with electronic monitoring.

Shaun Brendan Hoskin, 38, of Melling Close, Grangewood, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing two Hoovers valued at £160 belonging to Wilkinson’s. Must pay £160 compensation. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge order for 12 months for an offence of theft. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence of stealing groceries valued at £25.72 belonging to B&M Bargains which was subject to the conditional discharge. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work.

Drugs

Ben Troth, 34, of Walgrove Road, Walton, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to possessing 0.49grammes of cocaine, a controlled class A drug. Fined £270 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

George Bones, 18, of Church Lane, Rowsley. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 59 Xanax tablets (alprazolam), a controlled class C drug. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Other

Christopher Robert Hewlett, 27, of Stand Road, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to having an offensive weapon, namely a metal bar, in a public place without lawful authority. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for nine weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a Control of Violence and Anger in Impulsive Drinkers group work programme.

Wayne Stuart Thackray, 28, of Cauldon Drive, Holme Hall, Chesterfield. Admitted breaching a supervision default order by failing to comply with the requirements of the order. Fined £40. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. No adjudication. Must pay £60 costs. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the community order of contacting someone which he was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order, stealing three lamb steaks belonging to the Co-op, and stealing two FCUK aftershaves belonging to Boots. Committed to prison for 20 weeks suspended for 12 months.

Steven Peter Collins, 33, of Rutland Road, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend with a probation officer. Suspended sentence of 16 weeks suspended for 18 months for the offences of harassment and two common assaults amended by extending the operational period to 24 months. Must pay £60 costs.

Raymond Roberts, 66, of West End Close, Alfreton. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. No adjudication. Community order revoked. Must pay £60 costs. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of touching a woman and that the touching was sexual when she did not consent. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for one year with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

William Strong, 26, of Baden Powell Road, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Order varied with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 120 hours of unpaid work. Must pay £60 costs.

Colin Andrew Bown, 39, of No Fixed Abode. Proved in absence that he attended an address in Shirebrook which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Community order to last until July 21, 2018, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Fined £40 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge for six months. No action taken on the breach.

Stephen James Donaldson, 31, of Hipley Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to entering an address which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Fined £120 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Restraining order varied and to last until January 21, 2023. Community order to last until January 21, 2018, with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Amir Nadeem Khan, 25, of No Fixed Abode. Indicated a guilty plea to attending an address in Ripley and tried to speak to someone which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for 26 weeks. Restraining order extended to last until January 21, 2028.

Stephen Andrew Gascoyne, 40, of The Hill, Glapwell, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to harassment by sending emails, posting Facebook messages, sending Instagram messages and making phone calls. Must pay £500 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months with a Building Better Relationships Programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order to last until January 21, 2023.

John Martin David Green, 61, of Smedley Street, Matlock. Criminal Behaviour order granted and imposed for offences of wasteful employment of police by making a false report. Criminal Behaviour Order made for five years and the defendant must not call the emergency services, be drunk or consume alcohol in any public place except public houses or licensed clubs, be in possession of an open vessel containing alcohol in public and must not incite others to act in a manner that causes or is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Motoring

Jerome Nathaniel Thomas, 25, of Green Farm Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 120 hours’ unpaid work. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty.