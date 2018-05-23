The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the May 24 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Assault

Christopher Paul Golding, 48, of Chapman Lane, Grassmoor, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Fined £40 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to entering an address which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Community order to last until May 10, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order to last until May 10, 2020.

Steven Ward, 53, of Yeld Road, Bakewell. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Community order to last until May 14, 2019, with 100 hours of unpaid work. Must pay £500 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £620 costs.

Karl Steven Casterton, 31, of Cuttholme Road, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Fined £169 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Other

Dale Stevenson, 29, of Alder Way, Shirebrook. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to report to the relevant officer. Fined £100.

Katherine Ashley Bakewell, 31, of Stour Close, Brimington, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to damaging a vehicle. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Restraining order to last until May 10, 2019. Must pay £465 compensation and a £20 victim surcharge.

Colin Andrew Bown, 40, of No Fixed Abode. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Order to continue but must comply with varied requirements with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Must pay £30 costs.

Johnathan Charles Dodson, 34, of Highfield Road, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from imprisonment by failing to attend with a supervising officer. Fined £40 and must pay £60 costs.

James Gary Spooner, 51, of St Helen’s Street, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with a responsible officer. No adjudication. Must pay £60 costs. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the community order of making contact with a certain person which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order and for committing assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Admitted failing to comply with a further community order by failing to attend with a responsible officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to this community order of assault by beating and damaging a pair of glasses. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months with Alcohol Treatment Requirement and a Rehabilitation Requirement.

Caley Elizabeth Bown, 42, of No Fixed Abode. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend with a responsible officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the suspended sentence order of two counts of assault by beating and failing to ensure a child attended school. Admitted having been arrested for breaking bail conditions. Convicted of entering the Anchor Inn, at Clowne, which she was banned from doing and acting in an anti-social manner which she was prohibited from doing by a Criminal Behaviour Order. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for 16 weeks.

Christopher Alan Glasby, 51, of Gladstone Road, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to two counts of using threatening behaviour. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

David Graham, 33, of Corporation Street, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with an officer. Order to continue but varied with 120 hours’ unpaid work with the original Rehabilitation Activity Requirement to continue. Must pay £60 costs.

Shaun Brendan Hoskin, 38, of Melling Close, Grangewood, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the suspended sentence of stealing two vacuum cleaners and stealing groceries. Suspended sentence implemented as a custodial sentence of ten weeks.

Christopher Brown, 49, of Longbridge Lane, Loscoe. Indicated a guilty plea to having an offensive weapon, namely a folding knife, in a public place without lawful authority or reasonable excuse. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £200 costs.

Tina Haslam, 39, of Hollywell Avenue, Codnor, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Fined £40 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Christopher Alan Glasby, 51, of No Fixed Abode. Pleaded guilty to stealing a pair of shoes and a t-shirt. Pleaded guilty to damaging a fire door at Royal Derby Hospital. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay £14 compensation and a £6 victim surcharge. Committed an offence while already subject to a conditional discharge for 12 months imposed for Public Order Act offences. No action taken on the breach.

Thomas Sean Lewis, 29, of No Fixed Abode. Pleaded guilty to damaging a Ford Kuga vehicle. Must pay £700 compensation. Pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct that amounted to harassment. Pleaded guilty to damaging a door. Pleaded guilty to damaging a bannister. Community order to last until May 16, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order to last until May 16, 2019.

Gordon Brian Hemingray, 41, of Cauldon Drive, Holme Hall, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to damaging a kitchen door. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Tyrone Carl Walker, 26, of Boythorpe Crescent, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to attending an address which he was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge. Discharged conditionally for six months.

Motoring

Vijay Odedera, 38, of Pilsley Road, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to speeding. Fined £122 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances that exceptional hardship would result from a disqualification affecting the defendant’s business and that his employees would lose their jobs.

Daniel Alexander Tomlinson, 27, of Walton Walk, Boythorpe, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Pleaded guilty to driving without insurance. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Jonathan Richard Cleaver, 30, of Alfred Street, Pinxton. Pleaded guilty to failing to provide a blood specimen when he was suspected of driving and as part of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence. Community order to last until May 17, 2019, with 120 hours of unpaid work. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Theft

Joshua Castle, 20, of Hawthorne Avenue, Stretton, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to stealing two baby bodysuits, a LOL pearl play set, a LOL pet, a LOL little sister and four LOL surprise confetti POPs valued at £102 from Tesco. Must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.