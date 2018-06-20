The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the June 21 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Motoring

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Jason Lee Gains, 29, of Neale Street, Clowne. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, in his blood exceeded the specified limit. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Christopher John Heald, 25, of Castle Drive, Somercotes, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence. Fined £300 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Pleaded guilty using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Kyle Jacob Michael Mainwood, 20, of Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to speeding. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Karen Wragg-Long, 46, of Belle Vue Avenue, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £140 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Michelle Bland, 44, of Devonshire Avenue East, Hasland, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £204 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Theft

Martin Ingham, 28, of Sherwood Road, Matlock. Pleaded guilty to stealing four Bold 2 in 1 Gel products belonging to Wilko’s, on Bank Road, Matlock. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay £16 compensation. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge order for 12 months for possessing cannabis. No action taken on the breach.

Paul Leslie Ayres, 42, of Green Farm Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing four jars of coffee belonging to the Co-op, at Birdholme, Chesterfield. Must pay £26 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing two vacuum cleaners belonging to Boyes & Co, in Chesterfield. Must pay £199.98 compensation. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Scott Holman, 40, of no fixed abode. Pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of Smirnoff Vodka belonging to Morrisons. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for six months.

Ian William Norman, 38, of Northside, Tupton, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a Samsung mobile phone valued at approximately £350. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing aftershave valued at approximately £10. Committed to prison for six weeks suspended for 12 months.

Drugs

Graham Green, 58, of No Fixed Abode. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 0.7grammes of 5F-MDMB-PINACA, a class B drug. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Richard Paul Kniveton, 47, of Lumsdale Crescent, Matlock. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 0.5grammes of cannabis, a class B drug. Fined £80 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Anthony Christopher Proctor, 36, of Chancery Avenue, Newbold, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing plant and machinery and a Clarke 135 turbo mig welder valued at £800. Fined £120 and must pay £300 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Other

Jordan Lee Johnson, 23, of no fixed abode. Pleaded guilty to using disorderly behaviour on Beetwell Street, Chesterfield. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge.

Gavin Riley, 36, of Waingroves Road, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to two counts of obstructing a police officer in the execution of their duty. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to a further count of wilfully obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duty. Fined £264 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

James David Robe, 26, of Walgrove Avenue, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to using a colour television receiver without a licence. Fined £76 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £120 costs.

Scott Ward, 50, of Wythburn Road, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Order to continue. Fined £60 and must pay £60 costs.

Kyle Warren Blane Divall, 24, of Hanbury Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to attend with a supervising officer. Fined £5 and must pay £175 costs.

Steven Paul Billyeald, 41, of Ambelton Avenue, North Wingfield, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to four counts of interfering with a vehicle with the intention of theft of the vehicle or part of it or anything carried in it. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison eight weeks.

Tracey Sharon Cooper, 48, of Middlecroft Road, Staveley. Indicated a guilty plea to failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to Employment and Support Allowance namely that she lived together with someone as a married couple. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to failing to notify Chesterfield Borough Council of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to housing benefit namely that she lived with someone as a married couple. Indicated a guilty plea to making a false statement to the Department for Work and Pensions in that she failed to declare that she lived with someone as a married couple with a view to obtaining Employment and Support Allowance. Indicated a guilty plea to making a false statement to the Department for Work and Pensions by failing to declare that she was living with someone as a married couple with a view to obtaining Universal Credit. Indicated a guilty plea to making a false statement to the Department for Work and Pensions by failing to declare she was living with someone as a married couple with a view to obtaining Jobseekers Allowance. Indicated a guilty plea to making a false statement to the Department for Work and Pensions by completing a claim for Jobseekers Allowance while failing to declare she lived with someone as a married couple. Indicated a guilty plea to making a false statement to the Department for Work and Pensions to obtain Jobseekers Allowance by failing to declare she was living with someone as a married couple. Community order to last until June 10, 2019, with 120 hours of unpaid work.

Keith Malcolm Turner, 30, of Cross Street, Grassmoor. Pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of Jack Daniels from the Wingfield Store, North Wingfield. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to using racially aggravated threatening behaviour. Committed to prison for 16 weeks.

Chantelle Margaret Hampshire, 25, of Wenlock Walk, Grassmoor, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to being drunk-and-disorderly in public. Discharged conditionally for six months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Assault

Demi Jane Cawthorne, 20, of Talbot Crescent, Hasland, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Restraining order to last until June 7, 2020.