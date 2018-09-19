The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the September 20 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below with cases from north and mid Derbyshire and the Peak District.

Other

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Paul Kane, 47, of Doe Lea, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in public. Fined £80 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Daniel Gareth Banks, 39, of South Street North, New Whittington, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Fined £60 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to having an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a knuckle duster. No separate penalty.

Paul Robert Dables, 39, of Church Street, Riddings. Pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty. Fined £80 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to damaging a police cell. No separate penalty.

Jamie Kyle Edson, 23, of no fixed abode. Pleaded guilty to damaging a window. Must pay £50 compensation. Restraining order to last until September 6, 2019.

Lee Anthony Coates, 25, of Hill Grove, Barrow Hill, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Fined £300 and must pay £60 costs.

Conor William Cronin, 22, of Prospect Road, Old Whittington, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Order to continue but varied with the defendant committed to a prison term of 12 weeks suspended for 18 months with a six-week curfew with electronic monitoring. Original requirement of a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement to continue. Admitted being brought before the court as being in breach of the requirements of a supervision default order after he was stood down from unpaid work as a result of unacceptable behaviour and for failing to attend for unpaid work. No adjudication. Supervision default order revoked. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to attend with the supervising officer. A supervision default order with 40 hours of unpaid work to be completed before the end of January 28, 2019. Must pay £60 costs.

Kevin Robert Tailby, 47, of no fixed abode. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Order to continue but varied with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and original Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement to continue.

Steven Jon Griffiths, 43, of no fixed abode. Pleaded guilty to begging in a public place at Holywell Cross car park, on Holywell Street, Chesterfield. No separate penalty. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a bank card, a bus pass and £10. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to fraud by making a false representation by using a stolen debit card to make a purchase. Indicated a guilty plea to fraud by false representation by attempting to use a stolen debit card to make a purchase. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months.

Jordan Anthony Bannister, 19, of no fixed abode. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the suspended sentence of assault by beating and damaging a window. Suspended sentences implemented to six weeks of custody.

Garry Slater, 46, of Field Court, New Whittington, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to damaging a door. Fined £80 and must pay £200 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jamie Collis Brentnall, 26, of South Street, South Normanton, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to damaging a Samsung television and a chest of drawers valued at £616. Must pay £616 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Luke Norman Biggin, 24, of Church Street, Riddings, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to two counts of sending indecent texts and phone calls. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for 10 weeks suspended for 15 months.

Motoring

Stephen Brown, 52, of Heage Road, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until September 9, 2019, with 200 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 29 months.

Paul Overton, 43, of Peak View Road, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months.

David Buen, 46, of Coupland Place, Somercotes, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified from driving. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for five years. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle and having not given details failed to report the accident at a police station. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident. No separate penalty. Admitted committing an offence during a suspended sentence order which had been imposed for exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to a suspended sentence of exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Suspended sentence implemented. Committed to prison for ten weeks.

Nathan Derek Michael Redman, 22, of St Augustine’s Crescent, Birdholme, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Frank Lancaster, 51, of High Street, Bolsover. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £138 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Fined £46.

Assault

Jessie Laurie, 28, of Hampton Street, Hasland, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Fined £40 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until September 10, 2019, with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Drugs

Carol Elaine Shipley, 36, of Burke Drive, Somercotes, Alfreton. Indicated a guilty plea possessing a quantity of crack cocaine, a controlled class A drug. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Theft

Anne Marie Mettam, 34, of Mercaston Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing a toothbrush. Must pay £39.99 compensation. Pleaded guilty to stealing Hayfever eye drops. Must pay £4.79 compensation. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Annie Windley, 21, of Hawthorne Close, Woolley Moor, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to stealing a make-up brush. No separate penalty. Must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to stealing a belt, sandals, and shoes. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to stealing two packs of chicken and chorizo, a chicken salad pot and boots. No separate penalty.