The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results - as published in the October 4 edition of the Derbyshire Times - are listed below with cases from across north and mid Derbyshire and the Peak District.

Other

Ian Donald Hudson, 38, of no fixed abode. Pleaded guilty to begging in public at Holywell Cross car park, on Holywell Street, Chesterfield. Discharged conditionally for six months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge.

Dene Michael Evans, 39, of Flamsteed Crescent, Stonegravels, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to damaging a front door valued at £900. Fined £162 and must pay £900 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £100 costs.

James Lee Hooper, 24, of Frinton Close, Grangewood, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with a responsible officer. Order varied with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of up to six days and the original requirements including a Mental Health Treatment Requirement are to continue.

Ian James Gilbert, 43, of Coupland Place, Somercotes, Alfreton. Indicated a guilty plea to using racially aggravated threatening behaviour. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for 18 months.

Joel Emmet, 37, of Derby Road, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to attempting to enter a shed as a trespasser with intent to steal. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Pleaded guilty to interfering with a vehicle with the intention that an offence of theft of the said vehicle or part of it or of anything carried in or on the vehicle should be committed. Indicated a guilty plea to entering a shed as a trespasser and stealing tools and a generator. Indicated a guilty plea to entering a shed as a trespasser and stealing tools and a helmet. Committed to prison for 36 weeks.

Matthew Anthony Page, 31, of Market Street, Clay Cross. Pleaded guilty to damaging a VW Boro to the value of £100. Fined £311 and must pay £100 compensation, a £31 victim surcharge and £200 costs.

Dean Michael Green, 37, of no fixed abode. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to attend with the supervising officer. Committed to prison for 14 days.

Jason Anthony Dluzewski, 36, of Saltergate, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing a knife in a public place at Holywell Cross car park, at Chesterfield. Fined £15 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge. Community order to last until June 24, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour towards a police officer. No separate penalty.

Sean Shipley, 26, of no fixed abode. Indicated a guilty plea to two counts of contacting a specific person which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Proved in absence that he committed two counts of assault by beating. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody at a magistrates’ court. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of assault. Committed to prison for 28 weeks. Restraining order to last until September 24, 2020.

Adrian John Lunn, 33, of Charlesworth Street, Bolsover. Found guilty of assault by beating. Fined £20 and must pay £50 compensation. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge order of 12 months imposed for an offence of breaching a restraining order. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the conditional discharge of pursuing conduct which amounted to harassment by attending an address, looking through windows and gesticulating towards a specific person which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Community order to last until March 24, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Wayne Andrew Allen, 28, of Green Street, Old Whittington, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to damaging a vehicle. Fined £175 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Peter Richard Leighton, 47, of Newbold Road, Newbold, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing a knife in a public place. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Darren Lee Taylor, 22, of Hipley Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing a knife in a public place. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months with a Thinking Skills Programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Admitted committing an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order imposed for an offence of assault by beating. Suspended sentence of 12 weeks of custody suspended for 18 months imposed in June, 2017, for assault by beating extended to 21 months.

Motoring

Ryan Sheldon, 18, of Hassop Close, Dronfield. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the drink-drive limit. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle and failed to stop. Pleaded guilty to failing to report the accident to police after failing to provide details. Community order to last until November 4, 2018, with a six-week curfew with electronic monitoring. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty.

Jonathan Paul White, 48, of no fixed abode. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on the M1 motorway while disqualified from driving. Disqualified from driving for five years. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Committed an offence during a suspended sentence order imposed for failing to provide a specimen of breath. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the suspended sentence order of failing to provide a sample of breath when suspected of having driven a vehicle and as part of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence. Committed to prison for 31 weeks.

Damian Andrew Holmes, 26, of Bridle Road, Stanfree, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. Fined £300 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with nine points.

Theft

Luke Tomlinson, 35, of New England Way, Pleasley. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing four bottles of whiskey. Must pay £59.96 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing mobile phone accessories valued at £130 belonging to Carphone Warehouse. Must pay £130 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing two bottles of whiskey. Must pay £44.97 compensation. Committed to prison for six weeks.

Andrew Probert, 35, of Kipling Road, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing coffee and two boxes of Ariel Liquid. Fined £40 and must pay £82.13 compensation. Pleaded guilty to stealing washing powder belonging to the Co-operative. Community order with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Assault

Craig Steven Revill, 34, of Poolsbrook Avenue, Poolsbrook, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilt to assault by beating. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until September 29, 2019, with a ten week curfew with electronic monitoring and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order to last until September 26, 2019.