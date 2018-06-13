Latest Derby magistrates’ court results from Belper, Ilkeston, Ripley and Heanor

The latest Derby magistrates’ court results from the Belper, Ilkeston, Ripley and Heanor areas are published below.

Other

Derby magistrates' court.

Jamie Philip Alvey, 35, of Danesby Crescent, Ripley. Convicted for speaking to a certain person which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for 26 weeks.

Steven James Banks, 43, of Buttermere Close, Long Eaton. Indicated a guilty plea to going to an address which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Admitted committing a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge for six months imposed for an offence of making indirect contact with a certain person which he was prohibited from doing. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the conditional discharge of making indirect contact with a certain person by sending a birthday card which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Committed to prison for 18 weeks.

Maggie Elizabeth Teer, 49, of Walnut Close, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge. Discharged conditionally for six months.

Michael Millen, 43, of Wood Street, Ilkeston. Indicated a guilty plea to depositing controlled waste in Shipley Wood, Shipley Park, without the authority of a current environmental permit issued under the Environmental Protection Act. Fined £60 and must pay £243 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £385.50 costs.

Richard Brocklehurst, 34, of Thirlmere Road, Long Eaton. Admitted breaching a Domestic Violence Protection Notice and was subsequently brought forward for an application for a Domestic Violence Protection Order to be made under the Crime and Security Act. Domestic Violence Protection Order made for 28 days to protect a certain individual. The defendant must not molest the individual in general and by using or threatening violence or by encouraging another person to do so, by intimidating, harassing or pestering her or by encouraging any other to do so, by contacting or attempting to contact her directly or indirectly. And in relation to certain premises the defendant shall not evict or exclude the associated person from this address.

Clive Jason Osborne, 49, of Whitemoor Lane, Belper. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a custody detention officer acting in the execution of his duty at St Mary’s Wharf Police Station, Derby. Must pay £150 compensation, Pleaded guilty to exposing his genitals intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm or distress. Committed to prison for 24 weeks.

Assault

Kevin Thomas Allen, 32, of No Fixed Abode. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating at Millward Road, Loscoe, Heanor. Must pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge. Community order to last until May 31, 2019, with a Prohibited Activity Requirement not to enter Millward Road, at Loscoe, Heanor, for 12 months and with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Luke Hallsworth, 33, of St Wilfrid’s Road, West Hallam, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to two counts of assault. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to 26 weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for up to ten days. Restraining order to last until May 28, 2021.

Motoring

Martin Port, 30, of Snowdrop Valley, Crich. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle, namely a Volkswagen, on Store Road, at Derby, at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 60mph. Fined £369 and must pay a £36 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Frasier Robson Timmins, 22, of Westwick Street, Ilkeston. Verdict proved in absence that he failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Kevin Thomas Dainty, 58, of Barker Close, Stanley Common, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on the M1 motorway between junctions 31 and 30 southbound, which was subject to a traffic order, at a speed exceeding 50mph when the speed recorded was 64mph. Fined £56 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £14 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Ian Harrison, 56, of Mill Street, Belper. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £450 and must pay a £45 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Shaun Shepherd, 29, of West Street, Langley Mill. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the drink-drive limit. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until May 28, 2019, with 100 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from obtaining or holding a driving licence for 24 months.

Barry John Anderson, 46, of Owen Avenue, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to driving at Long Eaton while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence. Fined £200 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner at Long Eaton. Fined £100. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance at Junction Avenue, Long Eaton, and other roads. No separate penalty.

Simon John Moore, 46, of Russell Street, Long Eaton. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle on King Street, at Long Eaton, otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle on King Street, at Long Eaton, without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Ashley Sharman, 28, of Willows Avenue, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving an off-road motorcycle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure that he used an off-road motorcycle without insurance. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Mark Russell Friery, 41, of Beech Avenue, Long Eaton. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

David James Frizzell, 31, of Myrtle Avenue, Long Eaton. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he was speeding. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Dale Jason Hibbitt, 33, of Albert Avenue, Jacksdale. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Theft

Holly Bennett, 32, of Cantelupe Road, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to stealing four pairs of jeans worth at £88 belonging to Peacocks. Must pay £88 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months.

Raymond Sisson, 45, of Cantelupe Road, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to stealing clothing worth £140 belonging to Peacocks. Must pay £140 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months.