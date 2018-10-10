Latest Derby magistrates’ court results including Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston cases

The latest Derby magistrates’ court results including cases from Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston.

Assault

Derby magistrates' court.

Christopher Wilson, 34, of Victory Close, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty. Fined £108 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £200 costs and £50 compensation.

Martin Peter Webb, 55, of Beatty Walk, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating at Oliver Road, in Ilkeston. Must pay £50 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £200 costs. Community order to last until September 23, 2019, with 90 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order to last until September 23, 2019.

Gareth Mark Phillips, 34, of Dovedale Circle, Cotmanhay. Pleaded guilty to assault at Nelson Street, Ilkeston. Must pay £50 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until September 24, 2019, with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Other

Helen Harris, 46, of Anson Walk, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to being drunk-and-disorderly in a public place at Market Place, in Ilkeston. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at Market Place, in Ilkeston. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in the execution of her duty at St Mary’s Wharf police station, in Derby. Must pay £50 compensation. Pleaded guilty to assaulting another police officer in the execution of his duty at St Mary’s Wharf police station, in Derby. Must pay £50 compensation. Community order to last until January 27, 2019, with an 18 week curfew with electronic monitoring. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Kevin Barker, 37, of no fixed abode. Pleaded guilty to being before the court in breach of the requirements of a supervision default order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing £26 of money belonging to JEM Leisure, on High Street, at Long Eaton. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for six weeks and 14 days.

Andrew David Morton, 44, of Alexandra Road, Long Eaton. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to attend with the supervising officer. Fined £150 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge.

Adam Michael Anthony Coupland, 37, of Openacre, Ironville. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a charity box containing £1.50 belonging to Age UK. Must pay £1.50 compensation and a £30 victim surcharge. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to attend with the supervising officer. Fined £40 and must pay £85 costs.

Corah de-Vos, 28, of Meadow Lane, Long Eaton. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of assault by beating at Market Street, Nottingham. Fined £666 and must pay £60 costs. Dealt with for a further original offence which was subject to the community of another count of assault by beating. No separate penalty.

Shane Anthony Warriner, 30, of Elizabeth Park, Ironville. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. No adjudication. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of harassment by sending harassing emails and letters. Must pay £60 costs. Community order to last until September 24, 2019, with a three-month curfew with electronic monitoring and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Graham Melvin Wathall, 33, of Ray Street, Heanor. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Order to continue but varied with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and the original requirements are to continue including an unpaid work requirement. Must pay £60 costs.

Ellie Fretwell, 30, of Archer Street, Ilkeston. Complaint for committal to prison for non-payment of council tax and costs of £1,011.22 in respect of the period no payments have been made since December 1, 2017. Committed to prison for 44 days for arrears and costs of £1.011.22.

Motoring

Gary David Prince, 31, of Bailey Brook Walk, Langley Mill. Found guilty of using a vehicle, constructed or adapted to carry no more than eight seated passengers, when the grooves of the tread pattern of a tyre fitted to the front right hand wheel of the vehicle were not of a depth of at least 1.6mm on Nottingham Road, at Ilkeston. Fined £396 and must pay a £39 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points. Found guilty of using a vehicle on Nottingham Road, at Ilkeston, without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Debra Karen Bramley, 52, of Church Street, Eastwood. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £276 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Byron Thomas Lindsey, 39, of Collingwood Road, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle, namely a motorcycle, on Fields Farm Road, at Long Eaton, while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Fields Farm Road, at Long Eaton. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for four years. Admitted committing an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order imposed for failing to provide a specimen. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the suspended sentence order of failing to provide a specimen when suspected of having driven a vehicle in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence. Committed to prison for 25 weeks. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle, namely a motorcycle, on Fields Farm Road, at Long Eaton, without insurance. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to riding a motorcycle without protective headgear on Fields Farm Road, Long Eaton. No separate penalty.

Jamie Stuart, 43, of Hampden Street, Heanor. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle on the A38, at Little Eaton, without insurance. Fined £380 and must pay a £38 victim surcharge and £85 costs. No totting disqualification due to exceptional hardship. Driving record endorsed with eight points.

Theft

Mark Edwards, 35, of Sandbed Lane, Belper. Pleaded guilty to stealing meat and fish valued at £49.55 belonging to Tesco Express, on Gregorys Way, at Far Laund, Belper. Must pay £49.55 compensation. Pleaded guilty to stealing meat and fish valued at £56.85 belonging to Tesco Express on Gregory’s Way, at Far Laund, Belper. Must pay £56.85 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge. Committed an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order imposed for a theft. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the suspended sentence order of stealing a Renault van, tools and other items at Royston Drive, Whitemoor, Belper. Committed to prison for 20 weeks.

Drugs

Ryan Adam Nathan Essex, 34, of Zouche Close, Heanor. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing cocaine at St Mary’s Wharf police custody suite, Derby. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.