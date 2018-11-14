The latest Derby magistrates’ court results including Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston cases are listed below.

Motoring

Derby magistrates' court.

Jake Richard Corten, 24, of Drummond Road, Ilkeston. Found guilty of driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Cavendish Road, at Ilkeston, while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Committed to prison for six months. Found guilty of driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Cavendish Road, at Ilkeston, while using a hand-held mobile telephone. No separate penalty.

Alexander Nunn, 20, of Benner Avenue, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Derby Road, at Ilkeston. Fined £359 and must pay a £35 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Jordan Mumford, 19, of St Mellion Way, Kirkby-in-Ashfield. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance at the East Midlands Designer Outlet. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle without due care and attention. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred at the East Midlands Designer Outlet whereby damage was caused to another vehicle and after failing to produce insurance documents to police failed to report the accident and produce documentary evidence at a police station. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to failing to stop after being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle at the East Midlands Designer Outlet. Fined £271 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Liam Roche, 30, of Church Street, Stapleford. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Wilsthorpe Road, at Long Eaton. No separate penalty. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance on Wilsthorpe Road, at Long Eaton. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Liam Alan Douglas, 26, of Beech Avenue, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 53mph, on the B6019 Mansfield Road, at Alfreton. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Stuart Jordan-Smith, 40, of Kilbourne Road, Belper. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Derby Road, at Denby, Ripley. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred on Derby Road, at Denby, Ripley, whereby personal injury was caused to another person and failed to stop. Community order to last until October 29, 2019, with 150 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 28 months.

Christopher Goodlad, 27, of Burnside Avenue, Shirland. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle on the A61 Stretton Road, at Stretton, without insurance. Fined £330 and must pay a £33 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances of exceptional hardship because a disqualification would mean a loss of livelihood and with no income he would lose his home.

Mandy Jane Bradley, 46, of Sycamore Crescent, Sandiacre. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle on Longmoor Lane, at Sandiacre, without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Hedley Flint Hill, 74, of Charnwood Crescent, Newton, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 36mph, on the A623 The Dale, at Stoney Middleton. Fined £40. Driving record endorsed with three points. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 42mph, on the A523 Hernstone Lane, at the Peak Forest. Fined £80 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Other

Nathan Friery, 27, of Awsworth Road, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to damaging both wing mirrors of a vehicle at Tesco, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty on Stanley Street, at Long Eaton. Must pay £150 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty on Stanley Street, at Long Eaton. Must pay £100 compensation. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at Stanley Street, Long Eaton. Must pay £100 compensation. Community order to last until October 28, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 200 hours of unpaid work.

Jake Robert Lloyd Hinchcliffe, 31, of Nottingham Road, Long Eaton. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing an offensive weapon, namely a hammer, in a public place on Trafalgar Terrace, at Long Eaton. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until October 28, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement with 100 hours of unpaid work.

Jay Michael Betts, 38, of Wesley Street, Ilkeston. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to attend with the supervising officer. No adjudication but dealt with for the breach offence. Supervision default order made. Defendant must comply with the following requirements before the end of the supervision period on November 25, 2018, including a 28 day curfew with electronic monitoring.

Glenn Alan Harrison, 41, of Trafalgar Terrace, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle, namely a mini moto, on Trafalgar Square, at Long Eaton, without insurance. No separate penalty. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a pedal cycle valued at £550 at West Park Nursery, on Wilsthorpe Road, at Long Eaton. Must pay £550 compensation. Pleaded guilty to stealing eight packs of chicken and ten packs of cheese valued at £73 belonging to the Co-operative Group, on Grasmere Road, at Long Eaton. Must pay £73 compensation. Community order to last until October 28, 2019, with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Lewis Edward McCallion, 20, of Beech Avenue, Borrowash, Derby. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour on College Street, at Long Eaton. Fined £80 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Antony Shane Hodgkinson AKA Holmes, 21, of Milnhay Road, Heanor. Admitted failing to comply with a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Community order varied with 20 hours of unpaid work with additional hours marking the breach and the original requirements are to continue including a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and unpaid work.

Tony Williams, 63, of Croft Crescent, Awsworth. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at Ilkeston. Ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for nine months.

Wayne Williams, 29, of Croft Crescent, Awsworth. Found guilty of using threatening behaviour at Ilkeston. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Drugs

Asher Smith, 37, of Elmhurst Close, South Normanton, Alfreton. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing cocaine. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing a spliff containing cannabis. No separate penalty.