Latest Derby magistrates’ court results involving Belper, Ilkeston and Ripley and Heanor

The latest Derby magistrates’ court results including defendants from the Belper, Ilkeston and Ripley and Heanor areas are listed below.

Other

Daniel Phillips, 25, of Stamford Street, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to damaging windows to the value of £600 belonging to the Red Lion public house, at Sandiacre. Fined £198 and must pay £250 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £620 costs. Restraining order to last until May 20, 2023.

Adam Welch, 26, of Bath Street, Ilkeston. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from imprisonment by failing to attend with a supervising officer. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £65 costs.

Claire Roselyn Greenhill, 32, of Anson Walk, Ilkeston. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Suspended sentence imposed for the offences of driving with excess alcohol and aggravated vehicle taking without the consent of the owner varied to include being committed to prison for 16 weeks concurrently suspended for 15 months. Also varied with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for up to a maximum of two days.

Liam Mitchell Schoolar, 26, of The Greenway, Sandiacre. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Community order varied and must complete an additional ten hours of unpaid work to his existing unpaid work hours. Original requirements including a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and the existing unpaid work are to continue.

Christopher Paul Walker, 33, of Ray Street, Heanor. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by damaging a curfew electronic home monitoring unit and by being absent from a specified place on numerous occasions. No adjudication. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of stealing cosmetics and batteries valued at £45.20 belonging to Tesco Stores Ltd, on Rutland Street, Ilkeston. Committed to prison for 21 days suspended for six months.

Ellie Fretwell, 30, of Cotmanhay Road, Ilkeston. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. No adjudication. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of stealing items valued at £159.11 belonging to Morrisons, on Nottingham Road, Ilkeston. Must pay £60 costs. Pleaded guilty to stealing fabric conditioner belonging to Wilkinson store, at Ilkeston. Must pay £63 compensation and £85 costs. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Liam Donovan Cornwall, 33, of Melton Court, Sandiacre. Pleaded guilty after being arrested for breaching a Domestic Violence Protection Notice and has now been brought before the court for an application for a Domestic Violent Protection Order. To be detained in the courthouse and detention was deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.

Joanne Dobbie, of Dovedale Circle, Cotmanhay, Ilkeston. Guilty under the Single justice Procedure of throwing down, dropping or otherwise depositing litter, namely a cigarette end and left it in Bath Street, Ilkeston. Fined £41 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £127.50 costs.

Kathleen O’Leary, of Shaw Street East, Ilkeston. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that she threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely paper, and left in Shaw Street, Ilkeston. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £127.50 costs.

Claire Anne Anderson, 35, of Northern Road, Heanor. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend with a responsible officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the suspended sentence order including two counts of making off without paying a taxi fare, on count of stealing perfume and cosmetics valued at £169.98 belonging to Boots, committing fraud by making a false representation namely that she had authority to use a bank card while intending to make a gain of £450, stealing a bank card and keys and failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Suspended sentence implemented as 27 weeks of custody.

Motoring

Sarah Margaret Curzon, 49, of Turner Avenue, Heanor. Pleaded guilty to speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the B6540 Tamworth Road, at Long Eaton in a Ford Transit. Fined £40 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Gary Standring, 50, of Hayworth Road, Sandiacre. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £500 and must pay a £50 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Ryan Scott Chapman, 28, of Wirksworth Road, Kirk Hallam, Ilkeston. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without a test certificate. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Paul Kevin Johnson, 44, of Avondale Road, Kirk Hallam. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Tammy Heather June Mason, 29, of Grampian Way, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £200 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving licence for 23 months. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty.

Theft

Charlotte Brown, 25, of Orchard Street, Langley Mill. Pleaded guilty to stealing a Rimmel mascara, a lipstick, Insta Fix setting spray and an 18 pack of Stella Artois. Discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Matthew Cook, 29, of No Fixed Abode. Pleaded guilty to stealing meat valued at £10.36 belonging to Aldi, on Cross Street, Long Eaton. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Committed to prison for five weeks.

Ashley Mark Williamson, 28, of Bennett Street, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to stealing meat valued at £32 belonging to the Co-op. Must pay £68 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to stealing meat and ice cream valued at £36 belonging to the Co-op. Pleaded guilty to stealing cheese and coffee valued at £17.50 belonging to the Co-op. Committed to prison for 18 weeks.

Rhyce Langley, 18, of Clarence Road, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to stealing meat belonging to Home Bargains. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Pleaded guilty to stealing meat from Farm Foods. Pleaded guilty to stealing meat from a Co-op, Admitted being convicted of an offence while he was subject to a community order for five thefts. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original five thefts which were subject to the community order including stealing two legs of lamb, stealing three gammon steaks and three mini fillets, stealing a further two legs of lamb, stealing DVDs and stealing eight steaks. Committed to detention in a young offenders’ institution for 12 weeks.

Drugs

Russell Edward Sellars, 36, of Trafalgar Terrace, Long Eaton. Indicated a guilty plea to producing a quantity of cannabis, a controlled class B drug. Community order to last until September 24, 2018, with an 18 week curfew with electronic monitoring. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.