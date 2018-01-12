Latest rogues' gallery of Derbyshire offenders to be brought to justice

The latest rogues’ gallery of offenders who have recently been brought to justice after committing crime across Derbyshire is highlighted below.

These offenders either pleaded guilty or were found guilty of various serious offences following hearings at Chesterfield magistrates’ court or Derby Crown Court during recent weeks.

The latest rogues' gallery of offenders from across Derbyshire

RICHARD MUSGROVE

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard how Richard Musgrove, 37, of Talbot Crescent, Hasland Chesterfield, breached a Criminal Behaviour Order for the ninth time when he was spotted breaching a Chesterfield town centre ban.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop told how Musgrove verbally abused a police officer with vile insults after he was spotted in a banned area on Broad Pavements, Chesterfield, and was arrested on December 19.

Musgrove pleaded guilty to breaching his order and admitted breaching a suspended sentence order.

District Judge Andrew Davison sentenced Musgrove to 18 weeks of custody and ordered him to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

JOSEPH HOLT

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on December 19, how Joseph Holt, 21, kicked, punched and stabbed doors and walls at his ex’s home in Bolsover.

The defendant, of Dalestorth Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield, pleaded guilty to two counts of damage from June 4 and 5 and also admitted failing to surrender to court on June 21 and breaching a previously imposed community order.

Magistrates sentenced Holt to 18 weeks of custody and ordered him to pay a £115 victim surcharge. He was given a two-year restraining order.

LEAH HAYDEN

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on December 19, how Leah Hayden, 26, of The Crescent, Brimington, Chesterfield, stole goods and booze from the ASDA store, on Sheffield Road, at Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Hayden pleaded guilty to the theft after stealing £176.97 worth of goods on Monday, December 18. She also admitted breaching a current suspended sentence order which had been previously imposed for a burglary.

Magistrates sentenced Hayden to ten weeks of custody and ordered the defendant to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

ANDREW WILSON

Derbyshire Constabulary confirmed that Bakewell man Andrew Wilson was jailed for 40 months after being found guilty of sexually abusing children between 1977 and 1985.

Derby Crown Court recently heard how Wilson, 62 of Baslow Road, was charged with nine offences of sexual assault against three girls who were all under the age of 16 at the time, according to police.

Derbyshire police said the offences took place at a care home where Wilson was employed.

DWAIN TAINTON AND IAN ARMSTRONG

Derby Crown Court heard on December 8 how Dwain Tainton and Ian Armstrong were jailed after taking more than £32,000 from Crich Post Office during a robbery.

Dwain Tainton, 29, of Mill Lane, Codnor, originally denied robbery after the raid in April but changed his plea to guilty on the second day of his trial and he was sentenced to 69 months in prison.

Armstrong, 35, of Grangewood Road, Meir, Stoke-on-Trent, pleaded guilty to robbery, acquiring, using or possessing criminal property and concealing or disguising criminal property.

He was jailed for 61 months, according to Derbyshire Constabulary.

MATTHEW BIRKS

Derby Crown Court heard how Matthew Birks, 21, of Market Place, Crich, admitted one count of attempted robbery and one of having a bladed article in public.

Derbyshire Constabulary revealed that Birks tried to force his way into a house on Glebe Field Close, Crich, in the middle of the night in May but was fended off by a pensioner who struck him over the head with his walking stick.

Birks tried to force his way in while holding what was believed to have been a knife, according to police.

The defendant was jailed for three years and eight months.

MUNIR HASSAN MOHAMMED AND ROWAIDA EL HASSAN

Munir Hassan Mohammed was found guilty of preparing a terrorist act – potentially involving chemical weapons and explosives.

Mohammed, 36, of Leopold Street, Derby, was convicted by a jury at the Central Criminal Court in London under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006 on January 8.

Co-defendant Rowaida El Hassan, 32, of Willesden Lane, in north-west London, was also found guilty of preparing a terrorist act after she met Mohammed via a dating website.

Mohammed stood trial alongside Rowaida El Hassan and the pair are due to be sentenced next month.

They were arrested in December 2016 following a major investigation led by Counter Terrorism Policing North East, the East Midlands Special Operations Unit – Special Branch, supported by Derbyshire, and Metropolitan Police Forces.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Greenwood, from Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said El Hassan, a qualified pharmacist, passed on her knowledge to Mohammed giving him the technical assistance he needed in preparing for a terrorist attack.

The court heard how Mohammed had been inspired by terror attacks abroad, and had possible communications with an Isis commander outside of the UK. Derbyshire Constabulary revealed that when police raided Mohammed’s home in Leopold Street, Derby, they found chemicals and components often found in homemade bombs.

DCI Greenwood added it is not known what Mohammed and El Hassan’s exact intentions were but a number of concerning items had already been purchased and the pair had done extensive research regarding making explosive triacetone-triperoxide, or acetone peroxide, and ricin.

NATHAN HARRIS

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard how Nathan Harris has been jailed for 18 weeks for stealing from a car in Heanor.

Harris, 32, of Ray Street, Heanor, appeared at court on December 2.

Police revealed that they received a report on December 1 of a man acting suspiciously near to a vehicle on Stoddard Drive and officers caught up with Harris who matched a given description and he was arrested on suspicion of theft.

Harris pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison and he was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.