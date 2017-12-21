League of Friends bring Christmas cheer to Darley Dale hospital

Matlock Hospitals League of Friends spread seasonal cheer to Whitworth Hospital in Darley Dale, presenting a collection of gifts to be used by patients.

The donation was split between toys for children visiting the minor injuries unit over the festive period, and Christmas day presents for the older patients currently on Oker Ward.

Ward housekeeper Lisa Pidcock said: “It makes Christmas for the ward because without the help of the League we wouldn’t be able to treat the patients. Some don’t have any family themselves so they don’t receive any other gifts.”

“We are also able to organise a party on the ward before Christmas thanks to the League providing the funding for things like decorations and bingo prizes.”

Minor injuries nurse Susan White said: “The League of Friends’ generosity has a really positive impact for patients and staff.

“It is very supportive of our care and it enables patients to have a good experience of coming to hospital.”

League chairman Mike Tomlinson and secretary Pam Wildgoose presented the gifts on Tuesday, December 19.